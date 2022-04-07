Sewerage lid improperly placed at PGI

The waiting area in the ultrasound department number 216, PGI, has an unattended, improperly placed, undersized, unfinished sewerage lid that not only looks filthy, but it may cause injury to patients. The authorities need to take action immediately and live up to the reputation of Chandigarh and PGI. —Bimal Thakral, Panchkula

Unauthorised parking on service road a cause of inconvenience to commuters

The service road built along the National Highway number19 passing through the city has unauthorised parking where commercial and private vehicles are parked. Scores of vehicles, including trucks and tractor-trailers, are found parked on the service lane between Ajronda Chowk and YMCA Chowk, posing risk to commuters. The parked vehicles pose a danger during the night as commuters can ram into these due to poor visibility and lack of adequate space for movement. Many of the trucks are also parked illegally inside the residential areas and open spaces located in Sector 11 due to its proximity to the national highway. No action has been taken despite complaints lodged with the authorities concerned. —Ajay Chaudhary, Faridabad

Make zebra crossings safe for pedestrians

While going to Delhi, last week, I crossed Jind, Gohana, Rohtak, Bahadurgarh etc and I was shocked to notice that on zebra crossings, people were scared to cross the road as there was no mechanism to stop the fast-moving traffic coming from both sides. Motorists, too, generally have no regard for pedestrians. So it's very important to install traffic lights so that pedestrians can safely cross the road through zebra crossings. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

