Sex racket busted, 3 held

Gurugram, February 24
The police busted a sex racket operating out of a spa in Sector 31 market on Wednesday late evening and arrested three persons in this regard.
The arrested include the spa manager, Abhinay, and two customers Dinesh Kumar and Harpreet. Five women were rescued during the raid.
A team of the women police station conducted a raid at the spa, Lotus. The head constable was sent as a decoy customer, who met the spa manager and finalised the deal. After receiving a signal from him, the team raided the place.
The kingpin of the racket and owner of the spa, Deepak, is still absconding. —
