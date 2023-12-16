Gurugram: Sex racket busted, 4 nabbed

Gurugram, December 15
The Gurugram police have busted a sex racket being run under the guise of two spa centres on the Golf Course Road and nabbed four suspects, including a centre operator and three women.
An FIR was registered at the Sector 53 police station.
The main suspect is Gautam, a native of Odisha.
The police, acting on a tip-off, sent two decoy customers to Brown Spa and The Regal and Wellness Spa Centre. After a deal was finalised, the police raided the spas and arrested three women and a spa manager.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...