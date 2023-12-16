Gurugram: Sex racket busted, 4 nabbed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 15

The Gurugram police have busted a sex racket being run under the guise of two spa centres on the Golf Course Road and nabbed four suspects, including a centre operator and three women.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 53 police station.

The main suspect is Gautam, a native of Odisha.

The police, acting on a tip-off, sent two decoy customers to Brown Spa and The Regal and Wellness Spa Centre. After a deal was finalised, the police raided the spas and arrested three women and a spa manager.

