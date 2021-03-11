Sex racket busted in Gurugram, spa manager, two women held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 19

An alleged prostitution racket, under the guise of a spa, was busted and the manager of the spa was arrested here this afternoon. The police detained two women who were later released after questioning in this connection by cops.

According to the police, a raid was conducted by the team of the Sector 50 police station, led by Abhilaksh Joshi, ACP, at Gold Spa in Ocus Quantum mall in Sector 51. Two decoy customers were sent inside the spa with the two signed notes of Rs 2,000 that were given to the manager Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Karol Bagh, Delhi, who allowed them women. After receiving the green light, the raid was conducted and the spa manager was nabbed. The complaint of ACP Joshi was followed by an FIR registered under Sections 3, 4 and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at the Sector 50 police station.

The arrested accused revealed that the owner of the spa was Bhagat Singh, a resident of Sector 15. The manager also confessed that he was carrying out the prostitution business under the guise of spa by charging Rs 2,000 per customer. We are conducting raids to arrest of the spa owner, said inspector Rajesh Kumar.

