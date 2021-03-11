Sex racket busted, two held in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 12

The Gurugram police claims to have busted a sex racket being run under the guise of a spa. Two accused, including the spa owner, have been arrested, said the police.

The police said on a tip-off, a raid was conducted by the team of Sector 53 police station at a spa, Honey Two Spa, located at Central Plaza Golf Course Road that was engaged in the business of prostitution under the guise of running a spa. A bogus customer was sent to the spa centre. The raiding team nabbed spa owner Vikram and a customer Bunty, both residents of Delhi. The customer was found at the spa centre in an objectionable condition. An amount of Rs 15,700 has also been recovered from the possession of the spa owner, said the police. An FIR has been registered.