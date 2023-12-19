Sexual assault case: Abhay Chautala stages walkout

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, December 18

Dissatisfied with the state government’s reply on inaction in the sexual assault complaint against Minister of State Sandeep Singh despite a chargesheet being submitted in the court, the Indian National Lok Dal’s lone MLA, Abhay Chautala, staged a walkout, here today, even as the government took refuge behind the matter being “sub-judice” to avoid discussion.

In response to a supplementary question on the number of cases of sexual harassment of players since 2019 by Chautala during the question hour on the second day of the winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, here today, Home Minister Anil Vij said a case of sexual harassment against minister Sandeep Singh was pending in the court and action against him would be taken as per the court’s decision. Accusing the government of “shielding” the minister, Chautala said instead of giving protection to the complainant coach, she was being pressured to take back her case. He also added that though Haryana topped the medal tally in all games, the public would be reluctant to send their children to stadiums in such a scenario. While stating that action would be taken based on the court’s final order, Vij closed the discussion by stating,

“The matter is sub judice. I don’t think it should be discussed”. Speaker,Gian Chand Gupta seconded this. The minister said the case against Sandeep Singh was under investigation in Chandigarh and the report of thepanel had also been submitted there.

