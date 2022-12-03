SGPC condemns Haryana govt's move

Amritsar, December 2
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has rejected the ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) constituted by the Haryana Government, terming it as an undue interference in the Sikh affairs.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami strongly condemned Haryana Government’s move, which according to him, was contradictory to the autonomous characteristics of the gurdwara management affairs.
He said a century ago the British Government intervened similarly during the formation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, but the Sikhs never accepted it.
“The government sponsored committees can never be beneficial for the Panth’s interest. I appeal to Sikhs in Haryana to gather at the Akal Takht and take decision on a move against government’s arbitrariness and ill intentions,” he said.
#harjinder singh dhami #Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee HSGMC #SGPC #Sikhs
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka
The BSF personnel open fire after noticing the movement of t...
G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
The move is a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder t...
IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda
India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday
Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit
The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...