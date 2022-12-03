SGPC condemns Haryana govt's move

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 2

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has rejected the ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) constituted by the Haryana Government, terming it as an undue interference in the Sikh affairs.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami strongly condemned Haryana Government’s move, which according to him, was contradictory to the autonomous characteristics of the gurdwara management affairs.

He said a century ago the British Government intervened similarly during the formation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, but the Sikhs never accepted it.

“The government sponsored committees can never be beneficial for the Panth’s interest. I appeal to Sikhs in Haryana to gather at the Akal Takht and take decision on a move against government’s arbitrariness and ill intentions,” he said.

#harjinder singh dhami #Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee HSGMC #SGPC #Sikhs