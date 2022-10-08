SGPC is Sikhs’ world parliament, Sukhbir wants to limit it: Jagdish Singh Jhinda

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 7

Jagdish Singh Jhinda, who claimed to be re-elected as president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), today said the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee is the world parliament of the Sikhs and Punjab former chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal wanted to limit it to states.

Reacting to the protest taken out by Badal today, Jhinda said: “I spoke to Sukhbir Badal and urged him to come to Nada Sahib gurdwara on October 9. ‘Akhand Path’ is being performed on that day to give blessings to our brothers of Haryana for the HSGMC and send a strong message across the world that the Sikhs of India are united, but he refused the offer.”

“The HSGMC is a state body like the Delhi Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, so Badal should stop misleading society by holding such protest march,” said Jhinda, adding that instead of wasting energy on such protests, he should work to strengthen the Akali Dal.

Answering a question on the rumours about another member, Amrinder Singh Arora of Karnal, being elected the president by the members, Jhinda said the rumours held no relevance and Amrinder was trying to mislead the community.

“Baljeet Singh Daduwal and I were at Nada Sahib gurdwara with the sangat where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was felicitated. I spoke to the CM also about the HSGMC issue then,” Jhinda said.

