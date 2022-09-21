Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act: SGPC to file review petition in Supreme Court

GS Paul
Amritsar, September 20
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has decided to file a review petition after it lost the eight-year-long battle over challenging the constitutional validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act 2014, enacted by the Haryana Government meant to run the Sikh shrines in Haryana.
Terming it an “anti-Panthic” decision, the SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the SGPC would certainly file a review petition in the SC and that its executive also passed that move today, adding that “this was another successful political attempt to divide Sikhs”.
Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh took the SC verdict as “another topographical murder of the SGPC, after 1947”. “Those who govern Parliament were successful in splitting the Sikhs’ mini-Parliament once again, under the garb of law and by misdirecting some of our Sikh faces,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka said, “I congratulate the Haryana Sikhs who fought for their rights and got justice. Now, Haryana Sikhs would be able to take care of Sikh gurdwaras and propagate Sikhism on their own.”
#akal takht #giani harpreet singh #harjinder singh dhami #Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee HSGMC #SGPC #Sikhs #supreme court
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...