SGT University student beaten up with iron chains

Gurugram, November 24
A psychology student of SGT University was attacked with sticks and iron chains while he was on his way home.
The suspects fled the spot when passers-by gathered there. The injured student was admitted to a nearby hospital and an FIR was registered against the suspects at the Rajendra Park police station. The victim, Dhairya Bhardwaj, a resident of Aklimpur village, the incident took place at Shyam Chowk, Dhankot, on Thursday. An FIR was registered against Harsh and others under the IPC.
