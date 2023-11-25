SGT University student beaten up with iron chains

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 24

A psychology student of SGT University was attacked with sticks and iron chains while he was on his way home.

The suspects fled the spot when passers-by gathered there. The injured student was admitted to a nearby hospital and an FIR was registered against the suspects at the Rajendra Park police station. The victim, Dhairya Bhardwaj, a resident of Aklimpur village, the incident took place at Shyam Chowk, Dhankot, on Thursday. An FIR was registered against Harsh and others under the IPC.

