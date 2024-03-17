Shah: Parted with JJP on good terms

New Delhi, March 16
Days after the BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) alliance snapped in Haryana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has signalled that the two partners parted on good terms.
Answering queries related to alliances across states at a television channel event on Friday, Shah said, “BJP and JJP parted on good terms. We have decided not to have a pre-poll alliance with them because we were not in a position to grant them the number of seats they were seeking. So we mutually parted on amicable terms.”
Shah also added that a post-poll situation had not been discussed.
Shah’s signal leaves room for future possibilities of BJP and JJP coming together post the Haryana Assembly poll later this year should the need arise. Even earlier, the two parties aligned post poll following Assembly poll in 2014.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21
The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy
Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...
Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe
Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn...
Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest
Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...