Shah: Parted with JJP on good terms

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 16

Days after the BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) alliance snapped in Haryana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has signalled that the two partners parted on good terms.

Answering queries related to alliances across states at a television channel event on Friday, Shah said, “BJP and JJP parted on good terms. We have decided not to have a pre-poll alliance with them because we were not in a position to grant them the number of seats they were seeking. So we mutually parted on amicable terms.”

Shah also added that a post-poll situation had not been discussed.

Shah’s signal leaves room for future possibilities of BJP and JJP coming together post the Haryana Assembly poll later this year should the need arise. Even earlier, the two parties aligned post poll following Assembly poll in 2014.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah #BJP