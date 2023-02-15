Shah presents President's Colours to state police

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, February 14

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the President’s Colours to the Haryana Police in recognition of its consistent commitment towards ensuring the safety and security of state residents. With this, the Haryana Police have become the tenth police force in the country to get this award.

Personnel during the state-level function at Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban on Tuesday. ANI

TRIBUTES PAID TO PULWAMA Artyrs Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to the 40 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack in 2019

Shah also paid tributes to former External Affairs Minister late Sushma Swaraj on her birth anniversary

Woman cops present a march past in Karnal. photo: Sayeed Ahmed

Earlier, MP, UP, Delhi, J&K, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Gujarat, HP and Assam received this award. “Haryana is now among the 10 states of the country that have bagged this award. It is a proud moment for the state residents and the police force,” Shah said while addressing a gathering during a state-level function at Vachhar Stadium in Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, today.

The bursting of firecrackers, resonating sound of the police band, the chanting of ‘Sarva Dharma Prarthana’ and the ceremonial parade by police personnel were the highlights of the function. Now, all officers and ranks of the force can wear a replica of the flag of the unit as an insignia on their uniform.

Accompanied by CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Home Minister Anil Vij and DGP PK Agrawal, Shah referred the Haryana Police as ‘Dhaakad’.

Appreciating the working of the Haryana Police, Shah said it had a history of being alert on every level, whether it was about maintaining the law and order situation, ensuring public safety, making citizens’ lives secure or facing new challenges of being a neighbour to the national capital. “The state police have always shown courage and bravery. The cops have always played a competent and sensible role in dealing with protests. It also served selflessly during Covid,” he said.

He appreciated the steps taken by it, including Dial 112, success in eliminating many interstate gangs and becoming the first state to successfully implement Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System Project among others.

Meanwhile, Khattar exhorted the personnel to work with more dedication. He said now, the state police’s responsibility had increased manifold.

Vij said, “I am happy that my police force has received the highest honour, which will give a major boost to the morale of personnel.”

On the occasion, Shah and Khattar released a coffee table book on the history of 56 years of the Haryana Police.