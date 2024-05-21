Shah reaches out to farmers, soldiers at rallies across Haryana

Tribune Reporters

Hisar/Karnal/Jhajjar, May 20

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today hit the campaign trail by addressing 'Maha Vijay Sankalp' rallies in Hisar, Karnal and Jhajjar districts.

Shah also tried to strike a chord with electors by saluting the great personalities of their respective areas. He launched a blistering attack on national and state leaders of the Congress, including a former CM, Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

At the Karnal rally, Shah promised that they would take back PoK as it was an integral part of India. “We will regain PoK. Rahul baba and his party’s decision do not matter to us. We will remain firm on our decision.”

He emphasised the strong internal and external security measures taken by the Modi government. He praised the tenure of former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, claiming that he had ended corruption, and provided jobs to deserving people. “Khattar stopped the practice of taking bribes for jobs. Now, jobs are given 'bina parchi, bina kharchi'," Shah said. He also lauded the efforts of Khattar for inclusive development, and said, “Previously, the CM was from Rohtak or Sirsa, but for the first time, a CM has been made from Haryana.” In his 24-minute speech, Shah, while seeking votes for Khattar and CM Nayab Singh Saini from Karnal, criticised the Congress for mishandling national security issues, including delayed implementation of the OROP scheme and failure to abrogate Article 370.

Thereafter, Shah reached Hisar to seek votes for Ranjeet Singh and tried to strike a chord with the 'jawans, kisan and khiladi', stating that the state had contributed a lot in the development of the country in those three fields.

“We are safe in our homes because jawans of Haryana are deployed at the border. Haryana’s farmers have made the largest contribution in making the country self-reliant in food and the state's 'dhaakad khiladis' had won the maximum number of medals in international events,” he stated.

Taking a dig at Hooda, he said Hooda had been reduced to 'darbari of the damaad'. “Congress ka haath, Dilli ke jija ke saath hai,” he said, alleging that during Hooda's regime, people of Haryana remained 'khaali haath'.

At Jhajjar, Shah claimed that the Congress would not get even 40 seats in the Lok Sabha poll and its leader Rahul Gandhi would go abroad on a vacation after June 4.

Sonia Gandhi intended to make her son PM while Hooda wants to make his son Deepender CM, Shah claimed. “They want to serve their own interests while the BJP is focusing on development. Congress leaders have nothing to do with the public, they are only concerned with the development of their family. PM Modi's fight is against nepotism. This fight will be completed when the BJP crosses 400,” he said.

Cong serving own interest

