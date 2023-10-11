Shah, RSS chief to visit Rohtak today

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 10

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit Baba Mastnath Ashram in Rohtak to attend a religious ceremony tomorrow. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and yoga guru Ramdev are also expected to attend the two-day ceremony at the Rohtak ashram.

The district administration and police authorities are on alert and have made elaborate arrangements to ensure tight security and smooth conduct of the programme.

Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said the Superintendent of Police (SP) would be the overall in-charge of security during the visit of the Home Minister, while Additional Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Kumar would be the overall liaisoning officer-cum-overall in-charge.

Meanwhile, local SP Himanshu Garg held a meeting with the senior police officers called from Rohtak and nearby districts and instructed them about their respective duties during the visit of VVIPs and VIPs.

“Multi-layer security arrangements have been made with deployment of adequate police personnel. Security checkposts have been erected around Rohtak city. Additional personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth movement of traffic,” said Garg.

The route for the vehicles going towards Delhi will also be diverted from 9 am to 5 pm tomorrow so that the commuters do not face any inconvenience, he added.

