Amit Shah to open Khelo India Games today

Chandigarh, June 3
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will officially launch “Khelo India Youth Games 2021” in Panchkula on June 4. Around 8,500 players, coaches and support staff from across the country will participate in the fourth edition of the games. Players will prove their mettle for a total of 1,866 medals, which include 545 gold, 545 silver and 776 bronze.
Twentyfive sports will be held at five venues Panchkula, Ambala, Shahabad, Chandigarh and Delhi. Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula, will be the main venue for these events. The venue has a seating arrangement for around 7,000 spectators. Five traditional sports — Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, Mallakhamb and Yogasana — have also been included in these games for the first time.
The games are being jointly organised by the Haryana Government, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports from June 4 to 13. A provision of Rs 250 crore has been made for organising the fourth edition of the games.
