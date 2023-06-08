Shahbad lathicharge a brutal act, says Rakesh Tikait

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 7

Reacting strongly to the lathicharge on farmers by the police at Shahabad in Kurukshetra district on Tuesday, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday condemned it and referred to it as a brutal act.

He said despite the peaceful protest, the police lathi-charged farmers, resulting in injuries to many of them, adding that there was a need to launch a massive protest for the MSP.

“The impact of the lathi-charge would be seen across the country soon,” said Tikait while interacting with media.

He said the committee would finalise its next strategy against this lathi-charge.

On the issue of women wrestlers, he said all issues could be resolved through dialogue. Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had a meeting with them and now minister Anurag Thakur has a meeting with the protesting wrestlers.

On being asked about the ultimatum , he said if the impasses continues after dialogues with the government, they would start a protest.