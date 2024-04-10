Shahpur Begu villagers resolve to boycott poll

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 9

In Shahpur Begu village in Sirsa today, a meeting was convened at the panchayat house, where villagers and panchayat members, resolved not to participate in the Lok Sabha elections. Gurtej Singh, sarpanch of the village and Goldy Bajaj, a villager, highlighted concerns over the closure of registry, leading to difficulties in obtaining bank loans and assistance.

The villagers had gathered here to discuss other problems, including long-standing issue of water contamination, which was not addressed despite complaints. The villagers claimed that officials’ looked the other way, which further aggravated the situation. Consequently, it was unanimously decided that the villagers would not vote in the upcoming elections and bar politicians’ entry into their village.

Gurtej said despite several requests to resolve their grievances, they only received assurances. Now, Shahpur Begu villagers pledged not to vote. Those present there included Vijay Kamboj, Deepu Kakkar, Chandrabhan, Leeluram, Karmabir Pannu, Rana Pannu, Sunny Sandhu, Ramkishan, Mohit Gumbar, Tannu Sandhu, Labhuram Sethi and others.

