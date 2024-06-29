Share water with ‘younger brother’: Saini to Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 28

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid obeisance at Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar today and sat with the ‘sangat’ like a common man.

Meets Radha Soami Dera chief Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also paid a courtesy visit to Radha Soami Satsang Beas dera chief, Baba Gurinder Singh. It is for the first time that he met the dera chief after becoming CM and sought his guidance for the welfare of Haryana. The CM also learned about the social initiatives being undertaken by the dera. He also ate langar at the dera.

After partaking of the langar, Saini performed ‘bartan seva’ for about 15 minutes. Minister of State for Transport Aseem Goyal accompanied him. On the occasion, the gurdwara committee presented a ‘siropa’ and a picture of Darbar Sahib to the Chief Minister.

Later, Saini visited Ram Tirth Mandir near Amritsar to pay obeisance to Bhagwan Valmiki. He said it was ‘tapobhoomi’ of Bhagwan Valmiki, where Mata Sita taught Luv and Kush.

The temple committee also presented a ‘siropa’ and a picture of Bhagwan Valmiki to him.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Saini said, “Today, I have found great peace of mind by visiting Amritsar, the sacred city of the Sikh Gurus. This is a holy place where we should pledge to follow the path shown by the Gurus.”

In response to a question on the SYL issue, he remarked, “Punjab is our elder brother, and it is the duty of the elder brother not to disappoint the younger sibling.”

He also emphasised on the familial bond between Punjab and Haryana. “Punjab-Haryana is one family, one household, and I appeal to our elder brother to share water with us.” said Saini.

