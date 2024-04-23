Dr Arvind Sharma accuses Congress of discriminating against Kosli

Rohtak, April 22
The outgoing MP and BJP candidate from Rohtak, Dr Arvind Sharma, today reached the Kosli Assembly segment in Rewari district and accused the Congress of discriminating against the area in terms of development works when it was in power.
“Kosli area was discriminated against by the Congress, and now party leaders are speaking lies to mislead the public. People of the state have not forgotten the misgovernance of the then Congress government,” he said, addressing a public meeting.
He claimed that the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state had ensured overall development. The BJP government had not only completed the KMP Expressway but also made traffic smooth by constructing the 152D highway, he said.
Referring to the Rohtak Meham-Hansi railway line, he said in 2015, the BJP government had approved the budget for the line, and now the BJP government had also given the gift of AIIMS to Rewari.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...