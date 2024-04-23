Dr Arvind Sharma accuses Congress of discriminating against Kosli

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 22

The outgoing MP and BJP candidate from Rohtak, Dr Arvind Sharma, today reached the Kosli Assembly segment in Rewari district and accused the Congress of discriminating against the area in terms of development works when it was in power.

“Kosli area was discriminated against by the Congress, and now party leaders are speaking lies to mislead the public. People of the state have not forgotten the misgovernance of the then Congress government,” he said, addressing a public meeting.

He claimed that the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state had ensured overall development. The BJP government had not only completed the KMP Expressway but also made traffic smooth by constructing the 152D highway, he said.

Referring to the Rohtak Meham-Hansi railway line, he said in 2015, the BJP government had approved the budget for the line, and now the BJP government had also given the gift of AIIMS to Rewari.

