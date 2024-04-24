Dr Arvind Sharma targets Congress over dynastic politics, Deepender Hooda flags crime in BJP rule

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 23

Outgoing MP and BJP candidate Dr Arvind Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, a probable candidate of the Congress, are targeting each other during their poll campaigns.

MP Deepender Hooda meets shopkeepers in Bahadurgarh.

While propagating policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Arvind is trying to corner the Congress leader by raising the issue of dynastic politics while Deepender is seeking votes by enumerating a number of development projects executed in the Rohtak parliamentary constituency during the then Hooda government from 2005-2014.

Arvind today carried out door-to-door canvassing at the main market in Jhajjar city while Deepender too met traders and shopkeepers in Bahadurgarh town on Monday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind said the Congress had been promoting dynastic politics and it had nothing to do with the welfare of its simple workers who toiled hard to strengthen the party. The Congress went out of power in 2014 following nepotism and dynastic politics, he added.

“The BJP gives due respect to its simple workers and even prefers to install them on the top post of the Chief Minister as well. For this reason, the BJP is the biggest party in the world and everyone wants to associate with it,” he added.

Sharma said the BJP candidates were demanding vote in the name of PM Narendra Modi but the Congress leaders should respond as to why they were not seeking vote in the name of Rahul Gandhi. He claimed the BJP would again win all 10 seats of the state in the Lok Sabha polls.

In Bahadurgarh, shopkeepers while interacting with Deepender during his poll campaign expressed their concern over rising crime against the business community. Then, Deepender assured them of cracking down on crime and criminals when the Congress government would come to power in the state.

“The law and order situation in the entire state has worsened. Murders are taking place in broad daylight. Traders are living in an atmosphere of fear. The morale of criminals are high to such an extent that ransom and extortion letters are being sent openly,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said a safe and free of fear environment would be created in the state, just as the Hooda-led Congress government had provided from 2004 to 2014.

“Due to the weak government in the state, the morale of criminals were high. Even before 2004, during the Chautala government, there was a situation of jungle raj. At that time, extortion was demanded from jail, today extortion is being sought from jail and also from foreign countries,” he added.

Deepender claimed during the Congress government, four cities of Haryana were connected with metro in four years, but the present government had not built even a new metro pole in 10 years. It has taken the state off the track of development, and made people yearn for even basic facilities.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Deepender Hooda #Rajya Sabha #Rohtak