Sharp increase in seizure of narcotics in Ambala district

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 19

A considerable increase in the recovery of narcotics substances and registration of cases under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act have been observed in the district this year.

In figures 5.3 kg heroin has been seized this year as compared to the last year’s recovery of 1.2 kg

Over 18 kg of opium and 17 quintal of poppy husk seized till Dec 15, while the total seizure last year was 11 kg of opium and 1 quintal of poppy husk

Over 5.3-kg heroin has been recovered this year compared to around 1.2 kg last year. Similarly, over 18-kg opium and 17 quintal of poppy husk was recovered till December 15, while the total recovery last year was around 11-kg of opium and around 1 quintal poppy husk.

While 87 cases under the NDPS Act were registered last year with the arrest of 112 accused, the numbers have increased to 137 cases with the arrest of 177 accused till December 15 this year.

The Ambala police have also recovered about 30-kg ganja and 233-gm charas this year. Besides these, the police have also recovered 65,724 intoxicated tablets, 9,824 intoxicated capsules, 1,950 intoxicated injections, and 95 syrup bottles.

In a majority of the cases while heroin has been supplied from Delhi, opium and poppy husk was brought from Rajasthan and Jharkhand. The capsules and tablets come from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in most cases.

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “There has been an increase not only in the number of cases but also in commercial quantities. Sincere efforts are being made to break the nexus by obtaining information about the source, delivery points, distributors and customers.”

“In most cases, drug peddlers use personal vehicles and they make women their co-passenger in an attempt to create a safe passage. The role of women in smuggling is also increasing as they have also been arrested in a number of cases,”, he added. He said, “To tighten the noose around the drug peddlers, their properties are being attached.”