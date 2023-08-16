Shatrujeet Kapoor is new Haryana DGP

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, August 16

The Haryana Government has appointed 1990-batch IPS officer Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor as the new Director-General of Police (DGP). He succeeds PK Agarwal who retired on Tuesday on the completion of a two-year term.

Kapoor’s appointment comes six days after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) empanelment committee met and shortlisted three IPS officers — Muhammad Akil (1988 batch), Dr Ramesh Chandra Mishra (1989 batch) and Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor (1990 batch) — for the Haryana DGP’s post.

Kapoor, who was posted as DG, Vigilance, was the frontrunner for the post. His selection was imminent the day the selection process was set rolling. Appointed the state’s first CID chief in the BJP government when the party came to power in 2014, he continued to enjoy the confidence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and was given a free hand to rein in corruption.

While CM Khattar cleared his appointment on Tuesday, Home Minister Anil Vij signed the file on Wednesday morning.

Kapoor will take charge from Agarwal at the Haryana Police Headquarters in Panchkula on Wednesday.