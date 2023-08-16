Shatrujeet Kapoor is new Haryana DGP

Geetanjali Gayatri
Chandigarh, August 16
The Haryana Government has appointed 1990-batch IPS officer Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor as the new Director-General of Police (DGP). He succeeds PK Agarwal who retired on Tuesday on the completion of a two-year term.
Kapoor’s appointment comes six days after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) empanelment committee met and shortlisted three IPS officers — Muhammad Akil (1988 batch), Dr Ramesh Chandra Mishra (1989 batch) and Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor (1990 batch) — for the Haryana DGP’s post.
Kapoor, who was posted as DG, Vigilance, was the frontrunner for the post. His selection was imminent the day the selection process was set rolling. Appointed the state’s first CID chief in the BJP government when the party came to power in 2014, he continued to enjoy the confidence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and was given a free hand to rein in corruption.
While CM Khattar cleared his appointment on Tuesday, Home Minister Anil Vij signed the file on Wednesday morning.
Kapoor will take charge from Agarwal at the Haryana Police Headquarters in Panchkula on Wednesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation
Many areas of Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts subm...
Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water
Officials say controlled discharge of additional water from ...
Himachal rains: Death toll climbs to 71; ‘mountain-like challenge’ before state, says CM Sukhu
Three areas in Shimla—Summer Hill, Fagli and Krishna Nagar—a...
Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar’s premature release case to be decided within four weeks, HC told
The matter is currently pending before a ‘sentence review bo...
No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP
Next meeting of the opposition alliance is slated to be held...