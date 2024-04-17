Shaurya bags 14th rank in Civil Services exam

Tribune Reporters

Jhajjar, April 16

After the announcement of the results of the Union Public Service (UPSC) examination today, many young boys and girls from various districts of Haryana have made the state proud. Jhajjar has given two UPSC toppers. One among the top rankers is Shaurya Arora (24), a B. Tech graduate from IIT Mumbai, who has obtained 14th rank in his second attempt. Shivansh Rathi, a resident of Kharhar village, has secured 63rd rank in the UPSC exams.

“I have been passionate about the civil services exam since my childhood which motivated me to prepare for the UPSC exam despite obtaining a professional degree from a prestigious institute,” says Arora, a resident of Sector 6 in Bahadurgarh.

“Becoming an IAS was my childhood dream and I toiled hard to realise this dream. I dedicated 10 hours a day to the preparations,” says Shivansh. His mother Dr Sudesh is a teacher at Government Women College and father Ravinder Rathi is a businessman.

Bhawesh’s success mantra

hisar: Setting an example of achieving success by self-study, Bhawesh Khyalia, a resident of Police Lines Area (PLA) sector in Hisar has secured 46th rank. Bhawesh graduated from the Tata Institute of Social Studies (TISS), Hyderabad, in 2020. He got 12th rank in the HCS examination and later ranked 280 in his first attempt in the UPSC.

Basant 2nd in OBC category

yamunanagar: Basant Singh of Mehar Majra village in Yamunanagar district bagged 47th rank (second rank in OBC category). Basant did his B. Tech in Electrical Engineering and M .Tech in Information Technology from IIT, Delhi. His sister Vaishali Singh is an Excise and Taxation Officer in the Haryana government.

Young achiever at 22

faridabad: 22-yr-old Shristi Mishra is perhaps one of the youngest candidates who has made it to the UPSC by securing 95th rank. Daughter of Adarsh Kumar Mishra, Under Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, achieved success after devoting eight to ten hours to study daily. This was her second attempt. Eldest of the three siblings, Shristi did her graduation from Lady Shri Ram College of Delhi in 2022.

Jaswant cleared HPSC too

Panipat: Jaswant Malik from Seenk village of the district has secured 115th rank in his fourth attempt. He had secured second rank in the Haryana Public Service Examination in 2023 and presently undergoing his training at Gurugram. He did his schooling from DPS, Delhi, and completed graduation in Maths (Honours) from Kirorimal College. He did his masters from the Tata Institute of Social Science in Hyderabad.

Suman’s second attempt

gurugram: Suman Yadav, a resident of Sarai Alawardi village here has secured 170th rank. She cleared the UPSC exam in her second attempt and had been preparing for the UPSC exam for the past three years. After completing her school education, she did B.Sc. from Delhi University and then she started preparing for the UPSC exam. Daughters of two police personnel of Gurugram police have also achieved success in the UPSC exam. Diya, daughter of inspector Balraj Yadav, SHO of DLF phase 3 police station secured 665th rank and Prakhya, daughter of sub inspector Rambir, secured 584th rank in UPSC examination.

Two Sirsa girls shine

sirsa: Two girls from Sirsa, Komal Garg and Manu Bhobriya, passed the UPSC exam, bringing pride to their families. Komal, from Agarsain Colony, cleared it in her third attempt, securing the 221st rank. Manu Bhobriya from Chhatrian village cleared the exam in her first attempt with 434th rank. Her father serves in the Chandigarh Police and her uncle works in the CID Department. Currently pursuing MBBS, Manu aims to complete her MD.

Girisha aims to serve people

karnal: Girisha Chaudhary, a resident of Sector-8, secured the 263rd rank in her sixth and final attempt. Girisha completed her graduation in computer science from JayPee University, Solan, in 2017. “Youth must not lose hope and remember that life extends beyond any examination,” she says. –TNS

Pragati, an OSD in Ambala

rohtak: Dr Pragati Verma, MBBS, MD, has brought laurels to Rohtak and Haryana by securing 355th rank. She belongs to Meham and got the second position in the HCS exams last year. Presently, Pragati is working as OSD to Commissioner Ambala Division. Her father is a primary teacher while mother works in the Health Department. She is married to Dr Atul Verma from Kurukshetra and has a 3-yr-old son. She is the daughter-in-law of retired IAS officer RC Verma . Pragati has cracked the UPSC exams consecutively for the second time. Last year, she was selected for the allied services but did not join as she wanted to become an IAS officer.

Vibhanshu’s 5th attempt

faridabad: ‘Resilience, patience and continuous hard work’ is perhaps the secret behind the success of 27-yr-old Vibhanshu Kumar who has made it to the UPSC in his fifth attempt. He has secured 772nd rank in the final results announced today. A resident of Puri Pranayam, a residential society in Sector-89 here, Vibhanshu started working on his ambition in 2017,when he finished his graduation from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce in Delhi.

“Though I am happy but not fully satisfied,” says Vibhanshu, who is rearing to make his sixth and last attempt this year. “I am sure to make it to the proper IAS cadre next time,” he adds.

