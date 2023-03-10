Shaurya Chakra awardee Jaswant Kaur dies at 93

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 9

The Sharuya Chakra awardee, Jaswant Kaur (93), wife of former CPI MLA from Shahabad Harnam Singh, died at Shahabad in Kurukshetra district on Thursday morning. She along with her husband had fought the terrorists on April 9, 1988, when the terrorists attacked their residence in Shahabad.

A family member said she was suffering from a respiratory illness for the past four-five days. She was cremated in Shahabad. The SDM and the DSP of the local administration, local MLA Ram Karan Kala along with hundreds of people from all sections of society paid tributes to her and attended the last rites. The retired DIG from the Haryana Police, Kiratpal, lit the pyre.

The family was awarded five Shaurya Chakras by the then President of India in 1991 — two for the couple Jaswant Kaur and her husband Harnam Singh, and three for their family members, including their son Khushdev Singh (27), daughter-in-law Gurpreet Kaur (25), and nephew Gurdeep Singh (26) who died in the terrorist attack, said Mandeep Singh, grandson of the deceased.