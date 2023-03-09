Shaurya Chakra awardee Jaswant Kaur who fought terrorists with bare hands dies at 93

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 9

Sharuya Chakra awardee Jaswant Kaur, wife of the former CPI MLA from Shahabad Harnam Singh, died on Thursday morning in Shahabad in Kurukshetra district.

She was 93.

Jaswant Kaur along with her husband had fought terrorists with bare hands on April 9, 1988, when they were attacked at their residence in Shahabad.

A family member said Kaur was suffering from a respiratory illness for the past four to five days.

She was cremated in Shahabad. SDM and DSP from the local administration, local MLA Ram Karan Kala along with hundreds of people from all sections of society paid tribute to Jaswant Kaur and attended her last rites.

Kiratpal, a retired Haryana Police DIG, lit the pyre.

The family was awarded five Shaurya Chakras by the then President of India in 1991 — two to the couple — Jaswant Kaur and her husband Harnam Singh, and three to their son Khushdev Singh (27), daughter-in-law Gurpreet Kaur (25), and nephew Gurdeep Singh (26) who died in the terrorist attack, said Mandeep Singh, grandson of the deceased.

#karnal #kurukshetra #Shaurya Chakra