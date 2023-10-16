 Shift HT electricity cables soon, demand Faridabad residents : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
Several announcements made in six years, but to no avail

A 66KV cable passing over a residential colony in Faridabad. File photo



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, October 15

Despite the risk of electrocution from high-tension (HT) power lines at around 350 spots in the city, the process of shifting such lines has failed to pick up momentum. Although announcements have been made several times in the past six years, none of the lines has been shifted so far.

Sources in the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) claim that no definite action plan has been prepared or launched by the power department for removal of the HT power lines passing close to houses.

“Though the CM and other authorities have already announced, nothing has been done on the ground. The presence of HT lines at a large number of places, including Sector 3, Sector 21, Sector 17, Sector 55, Old Faridabad, Sarai Khwaja, Jawahar Colony, Dabua Colony, Kheri Kalan, Palla, parts of the NIT Assembly constituency, Bhood Colony, Indira Enclave and Dayalbagh localities, have led to several accidents as the power lines had been too close to the houses,” said social activist Varun Sheokand.

He said earlier this month, an 11-year-old boy suffered severe burns after coming in contact with a cable passing over his house in Tilpat locality.

Subhash Lamba of the Resident Welfare Association of Sector 3 said three persons were electrocuted due to overhead cables in the last two years. Besides, 15 such accidents have taken place in the past three decades, leading to loss of lives, injuries and damage to household appliances.

He said the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) had carved out the residential plots under an existing HT line in 1990s. However, the power department, which took several years to launch the work of shifting cables, was yet to complete the work, which was started over a year ago.

“Presence of HT power lines had also been a cause for concern in some government schools,’’ says Kailash Sharma of the Abhibhawak Ekta Manch (a parents’ body) here.

RN Mishra, Executive Engineer, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN), said shifting of 66 KV line in Sector 3 was underway and likely to be over by next month. No such plan in other areas is pending, he added.

