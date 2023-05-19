'Shift overweight cops to police lines'

Chandigarh, May 18
Keeping in view the fitness of the officers and personnel of the Haryana Police, Home Minister Anil Vij today issued written directions to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, that overweight personnel should be transferred to the police lines.
He said the police personnel whose weight had increased and continued to increase with time could be made fit through exercise. Only after that, they should be deputed on duty, he added.
