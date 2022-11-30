Shifting of high-tension power lines on expressway delayed, might miss deadline

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, November 29

The work in the shifting of the high-tension (HT) power transmission lines on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has slowed down the construction work of the 13-km stretch of the road, which lies in the city.

Sluggish pace due to bottlenecks Delay in ensuring the right of way by the district administration has been the main reason for the slow pace. The work has been stuck up at several points due to existing bottlenecks . An NHAI official

Sources in the district administration claimed that the project might miss the August 2023 deadline due to the slow pace of the construction work. “A total of 10 HT lines of 66 KV and 220 KV need to be shifted. The work has been delayed due to unavailability of land for shifting these,” he added. Besides, little progress had been made to shift other structure such as tubewells and petrol pumps for the past several months, he added. The officials in the district administration attribute the delay to lack of coordination and cooperation between the

various agencies.

Amit Maan, Executive Engineer of the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL), said work to shift the HT power lines would be taken up by the NHAI, for which the fee had been paid. “The shifting work will be completed soon under the supervision of HVPNL as the land has been finalised,” he added.

The 13-km stretch of the expressway has to be completed within 24 months by the private firm, which was awarded the contract. The appointed date released by the NHAI for this stretch, which is defined as Package II (Sector 37 to Sector 65 in Faridabad), was August 10, 2021. If the company missed the deadline then it might have to face a penalty, said sources in the NHAI.