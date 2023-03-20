Shifting work of high-tension wires delayed in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 19

With a year gone since the award of the tender, the work of shifting the 66 KV high tension (HT) power lines passing over the residential area of Sector 3 here is yet to start.

The delay poses a risk to residents due to power lines hanging overhead. Though the administrative approval and funds for the project were sanctioned 29 months ago, no work could begin due to unavailability of the material required, claim sources in the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL), which is authorised to shift power lines in the state.

Funds to the tune of Rs 41.10 lakh had been released by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to the HVPNL in March last year. The tender for the work was released in April last year, according to officials. As the demand of shifting the power lines in the residential sector had come up 12 years ago, the HVPNL took up the requirement funds with the HSVP, which had carved out the sector more than two and half decades ago.

The matter was taken up with the authorities concerned in the wake of large number of electrocution incidents and damage to property due the power lines passing overhead, said Rattan Singh Rana, secretary, Resident Welfare Federation (RWF), Sector 3. He said 90 plots allotted 32 years ago had come under HT power lines, which posed a risk to the lives of residents.

He said as multi-storey houses had come up in the sector, residents demanded shifting of power lines that posed a threat to their lives and damaged property due to induction.

Subhash Lamba, a Sector 3 resident, said several incidents of electrocution had taken place in the past 10 to 12 years. He said six lives were lost besides several people were injured during this period. Damage to appliances due to induction was common, he said.

Amit Maan, Executive Engineer, HVPNL, said maximum material for the project had been acquired and the department was awaiting the procurement of three towers required for the work. He said the work of shifting the power lines from the sector was expected to start within a month.