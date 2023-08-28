Shobha yatra LIVE: Security stepped up in Nuh, drones deployed for surveillance

Geetanjali Gayatri
Nuh, August 28
Heavy security arrangements are in place here and in adjoining areas with anti-riot vehicles and drones deployed in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat's call for a 'shobha yatra' on Monday, officials said.
Authorities have denied permission for the yatra.
As a precautionary measure, the Nuh district administration has already ordered the closure of educational institutes and banks on Monday, suspended mobile Internet services and imposed prohibitory orders in the district. (With PTI)
Police escort vehicles – one bus and two Tempo Travellers - to Nalhar.
Sources say 50 people to be allowed in the yatra. They will visit all three temples--Nalhar, Firozpur Jhirka and Punhana. Meanwhile, devotees continued to trickle in at Nalkar. Exhaustive checking on. All visitors required to submit details. Three check points established just before the temple. RAF company stationed along the road.
Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata has deputed 57 duty magistrates at designated places in the wake of the call for the 'shobha yatra'.
All entry points to Nuh have been sealed and the road leading to the Nalhar temple has also been closed.
Anti-riot vehicles and drones have also been deployed.
Outsiders have been barred from entering Nuh with security personnel being deployed at all the entry points of the district. Haryana Police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed to keep a strict vigil. Security has been tightened at inter-state and inter-district borders. Multiple layers of barricades have been erected by police at various points and all vehicles entering Nuh were thoroughly checked by security personnel.
According to police, 1,900 Haryana Police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed.
Nuh wears a deserted look as nobody is seen outside.
Outside Gurugram city, commuters are being turned back. Police are noting phone numbers of those being allowed beyond Sohna. Cop are carrying out thorough checks of vehicles before allowing them to proceed between Gurugram and Sohna. Buses, dumpers and trucks being used to create barricading every few kilometres.
