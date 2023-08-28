Shobha yatra LIVE: Security stepped up in Nuh, drones deployed for surveillance

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Nuh, August 28

Heavy security arrangements are in place here and in adjoining areas with anti-riot vehicles and drones deployed in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat's call for a 'shobha yatra' on Monday, officials said.

Authorities have denied permission for the yatra.

As a precautionary measure, the Nuh district administration has already ordered the closure of educational institutes and banks on Monday, suspended mobile Internet services and imposed prohibitory orders in the district. (With PTI)

