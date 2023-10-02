 Shooting ranges to come up in major cities: CM : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Shooting ranges to come up in major cities: CM

Says government committed to securing future of players by providing them the best facilities

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at a Raahgiri event in Rohtak on Sunday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 1

In a significant move aimed at nurturing and promoting sporting talent, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that shooting ranges would be established in major cities and towns across the state.

Though many players from Haryana have clinched medals in the ongoing Asian Games in China, shooting players have to go to other places for practice.

Insurance premium for journalists

The government will bear the insurance premium amount of up to Rs 10 lakh for journalists, instead of Rs 5 lakh. The CM made this announcement at a seminar on “Future and Challenges of Journalism” organised by the Haryana Union of Working Journalists. The government will also contribute 50% of the premium for insurance up to Rs 20 lakh. —Manohar Lal Khattar, CM

Interacting with mediapersons during “Raahgiri” event here, the CM said: “Sportspersons are consistently bringing glory to both the state and the nation with outstanding performances at international levels. Indian shooters have performed remarkably in the Asian Games. The government is committed to securing the future of players through the implementation of sports policies and providing them all facilities.”

Khattar also exhorted the youth to stay away from drugs. On the occasion, the district administration launched “Mhara Rohtak” campaign in collaboration with NGO partners WRI, BOTNAR, and Raahgiri Foundation to connect with youth to make the city safer and drug-free. A motivational video song featuring Rohtak and its residents was also released.

“The campaign aims at not only motivating people to follow traffic rules for road safety, but also ensuring youth’s participation in the campaign to check drug menace and other crimes in the district,” said Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar.

Rs 7,600 crore for rural fund

Sonepat: Addressing a gathering at the annual function of a gaushala at Sisana village in Kharkhoda area on Sunday, the CM said the gaushalas in the state would be made self-reliant. The number of gaushalas in the state have grown from 215 in 2014-15 to 649 at present.

The CM appealed to the gaushala committees to take in livestock roaming on roads as they were causing accidents, sometimes fatal.

He announced a grant of Rs 51 lakh to the gaushala, saying that Rs 42 lakh had already been given. A research centre would also be set up on 25 acres here by the Gau Seva Aayog to work on further development of indigenous breeds of cows, etc.

Khattar said the government had given Rs 7,600 crore for rural development this year as against Rs 1,800 crore last year.

