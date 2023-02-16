Shop owners, residents seek ban on spa centres in mall

Gurugram, February 15
Shop owners of MGF Metropolitan Mall, along with nearby residents, have demanded a ban on spa centres here, accusing them of running prostitution racket. The protesters alleged that the spas openly indulged in flesh trade, making malls an inconvenient and unsafe space for visitors.
“We have paid so much to buy houses here but it feels as if we live in red-light district. Prostitutes and pimps throng malls in the evening, luring customers to these spas. Even after regular raids, after a few days, these spas open up with new names. The authorities need to act against this activity,” said Rajeev Sinha, an RWA member of Essel Towers.
“It is frustrating to see these spas mushrooming in malls. Even after protests, there are, on an average, 10 to 12 spas in each mall and more are coming up. They have agents who openly call out customers. They even use common areas like elevators for the same. This deters shoppers and we suffer,” said a shop owner
