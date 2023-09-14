Shopkeeper shot at in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 13

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly shot at a shopkeeper and looted Rs 30,000 and two mobile phones from his shop at Rohtak on Wednesday. The shopkeeper, identified as Pramod, was rushed to a hospital. A police team reached the spot and examined the scene of crime. A case was registered and the CCTV footage of the area was being scanned to identify and trace the miscreants.

