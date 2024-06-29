Shopkeepers get notice over rent dues

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 28

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has issued final notices to 20 tenant shopkeepers, telling them to clear their outstanding rent in a week, otherwise their shops would be sealed.

The KMC has already issued notices to these shopkeepers thrice. They collectively owe Rs 34 lakh to the civic body. “We have expedited the process to recover the dues from the defaulters. We have issued final notices to 20 shopkeepers who have failed to deposit their dues even after three warnings,” said Jaspal Singh Gill, Joint Commissioner.

Gill said these shopkeepers have been given an ultimatum of one week to pay the rent. “If any tenant fails to pay the rent within this period, their shops will be sealed under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act 1994, and the rent would be recovered from them after the sealing,” he added. “These shops are located in Gyan Bhushan Market, Banso Gate, Kambopura and Karna Park Market,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal