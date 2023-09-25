Shops gutted in Faridabad market

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 24

Four to five shops were gutted in the NIT-1 market around 1 pm here on Sunday. It took over five hours to douse fire. While total financial loss due to the fire and the reason behind the outbreak is yet to be ascertained, sources in the Fire Department said the fire started in a garment showroom and spread to neighbouring shops.

Satyawan Samriwal, Additional Divisional Fire Officer, said as the fire was massive, over 15 fire tenders were used to douse it. The fire tenders had to struggle to reach the spot due to choked city roads. While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the possibility of a short circuit cannot be ruled out, he added. MLA Seema Trikha from the Badkhal Assembly segment also reached the spot to assess the situation.

#Faridabad