Shops gutted in Faridabad market

Faridabad, September 24
Four to five shops were gutted in the NIT-1 market around 1 pm here on Sunday. It took over five hours to douse fire. While total financial loss due to the fire and the reason behind the outbreak is yet to be ascertained, sources in the Fire Department said the fire started in a garment showroom and spread to neighbouring shops.
Satyawan Samriwal, Additional Divisional Fire Officer, said as the fire was massive, over 15 fire tenders were used to douse it. The fire tenders had to struggle to reach the spot due to choked city roads. While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the possibility of a short circuit cannot be ruled out, he added. MLA Seema Trikha from the Badkhal Assembly segment also reached the spot to assess the situation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists
Move to seize their properties in India too
It's world of double standards: EAM S Jaishankar on developed nations' resistance to change
Speaks at world forum after Canada fracas