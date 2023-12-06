Shortage of ambulance drivers ails Faridabad’s Health Dept

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 5

Only eight of the total 26 ambulances available with the district Health Department are functional, it is reported; and a majority of vehicles meant to ferry patients are lying idle due to a shortage of drivers.

The department here has only 28 drivers against the requirement for around 72 drivers to ensure operation of all ambulances, as per sources in the Civil Hospital.

A majority of ambulances provided under the National Health Service (NHS) are functional as three drivers are required to operate one ambulance daily on the basis of three shifts. However, due to the availability of just 25-26 drivers, only eight ambulances are being operated on a daily basis, an employee claimed.

This has resulted in problems and inconvenience to patients and their attendants as they have to look for private vehicles or ambulances in case of emergency.

Of the total operational vehicles, around five have been marked to ferry patients to the hospital here. With the ambulances categorised as “Basic Life Support Ambulance” (BLA), “Patient Transport Ambulance” (PTA) and “Advanced Life Support Ambulance” (ALS), a majority of the ambulances fall in the BLA and ALS categories. A patient is charged Rs 7 to Rs 15 per km by the department, it is learnt.

“No new driver has joined the department on a regular basis in the past many years. The authorities had requisitioned the services of Haryana Roadways drivers during the Covid pandemic, when the demand for ambulances had hit the peak and the department faced a crisis,” a driver said, adding that some drivers worked between 12 and 14 hours a day, as there was no replacement after completion of the eight-hour shift.

“The service is a farce in view of the failure to make all ambulances operational. Patients are not getting the benefit at the time of need,” alleges Satish Chopra, a social activist.

Dr MP Singh, Nodal Officer, NHS, said, “The department is facing a shortage of 40 drivers and their appointment is expected to be made through the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam soon.” A requisition has already been made to the authorities concerned, he said.

