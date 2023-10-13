Shortage of beds ails emergency ward at Faridabad civil hospital

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 12

The emergency ward of Badshah Khan Civil Hospital here is facing a bed crunch. More than 2,300 patients visit the OPD of this one of the largest government hospitals in the state daily.

According to a source in the Health Department, against the need for around 100 beds, the casualty ward here has only 20 beds at present, resulting in a space crunch for the patients visiting the ward during emergencies. While the shortage of beds forces the staff to allot a single bed to two patients at times, many others have to be kept on stretchers before being discharged or shifted to internal wards, it is claimed.

The issue of bed crunch and shortage of medicines at the hospital has been taken up with the authorities concerned several times, but a relief is yet to come, said an employee of the support staff. He said many a times patients’ attendants are asked to procure medicines or injections from outside due to a shortage in the hospital. The problem turns serious when there is no attendant or if the attendant is a female, who may find it difficult or unsafe to go outside, especially during nights or at odd hours,’’ he added.

Besides, the emergency ward at this 200-bedded hospital is also faces staff shortage. According to sources, there is a shortage of specialist doctors and there is only one doctor available in each of the three shifts daily.

In wake of no separate hall or doctor, keeping TB patients in the OPD waiting area poses a risk to the other patients. “The department concerned should ensure adequate staff, beds and medicines in the Civil Hospital as a majority of the patients visiting the hospital belong to the poor strata,” Satish Chopra, a social activist, said.

While the officials at PMO and CMO were unavailable for their comments, Dr Randeep Singh Poonia, the Director General, Health Services, Haryana, said senior officials were conducting supervision of the health infrastructure at civil hospitals at regular intervals and proper measures would be taken if any deficiency is found at any level.

