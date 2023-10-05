Shortage of medicines at Faridabad hospital worries TB patients

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, October 4

Patients of tuberculosis (TB) are worried in the wake of shortage of medicines, including that for multi-drug resistant (MDR) type of infection, at the Civil Hospital here.

Of 6,400 patients currently registered in the hospital, 198 are receiving treatment of the MDR type of ailment, according to sources. The shortage of medicines could result a break in the treatment process, posing a risk to the health of patients.

With the average treatment period of ordinary type of TB infection is six months, the treatment of MDR patients can run up to 18 months.

“The unavailability of some of the medicines for the past about two weeks has been a cause for concern as any disruption in the treatment can have an adverse impact on patients’ health,” said a patient’s relative.

He added he was among those who had to return empty-handed due to the unavailability of required medicines for the past many days. “We are unable to bear the monthly treatment expense of nearly Rs 8,000,” said another relative of a patient from Ballabgarh town, adding his father had been faced with the problem for the past about 10 days.

“The staff here has been expressing inability in providing the medicine, which has left us worried and clueless,” said a patient from Bharat Colony.

Dr Raman Kakar, a private TB specialist, said: “Achieving the target of a TB-free society by 2025 seems impossible if adequate supply and availability of medicines is not maintained. Any break in the treatment threatens to turn the ordinary TB into MDR one.”

The Health Ministry rolled out the National Strategic Plan (2017-2025) to “eliminate” TB by 2025. India accounts for 28 per cent of all TB cases in the world, according to the Global TB Report- 2022.

Admitting that there’s shortage of medicines, Dr Richa Batra, incharge of the department concerned, said: “All the medicines are likely to be made available within a week as all the formalities of procurement had been over.”

