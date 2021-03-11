Shortage of radiologists at KCGMC

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 10

Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), which witnesses over 2,700 OPD cases daily, has been facing acute shortage of radiologists. It is running without a radiologist for the past six months. The situation can be gauged from the fact that all nine posts of radiologists are lying vacant due to which no ultrasound is conducted here.

Only the CT scan and MRI are done by radiographers here, but there is no one to write the reports. The reports are being written by a private radiologist who has been hired from outside. For want of radiologists, the patients are forced to go outside to get even the CT scan and MRI done as the patients are unable to get the reports on time. One private radiologist is not able to cater to large number of patients at the hospital. In such a situation, patients are forced to shell out extra money at the private radiology centres.

“I was suggested an ultrasound scan as I was experiencing pain in my abdomen. But due to non-availability of radiologist, no scan was conducted inside the hospital and I have to get it done from outside,” said Manish Kumar, a resident.

Kapil, another resident, said the state government had given a good healthcare institution to the city, but without a radiologist it lacks in facilities. The government should appoint radiologist here, so that the patient care did not suffer.

Though, the authorities claimed that ultrasound sonography tests (USG) were done at private institutions/clinics on the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates, for which the government paid so that there was no financial burden on patients. In reality, very small number of people can avail this facility as the financial power of the Director is also limited.

“We have hired a private radiologist for the CT scan and MRI reports. The ultrasound tests are done from private institutions for which the government pays. I have sent the request for the appointment of radiologists to the government,” said Dr Jagdish Dureja, Director, KCGMC.