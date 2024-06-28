Shot in arm for Haryana Congress, 30 leaders join party

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

The Congress got another shot in the arm as 30 senior leaders joined the party today.

Adarsh Pal Singh, state organisation secretary, AAP, and brother of former Haryana DGP KP Singh who got over 48,000 votes as a BSP candidate from Jagadhri in the 2019 Assembly elections, and Ajay Gautam, who was Panchkula candidate of the JJP in 2019, along with many office-bearers of the BJP, JJP, INLD, former sarpanches and former councillors joined the Congress today.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan and MP Deepender Singh Hooda welcomed them to the party. Hooda assured them of all respect in the Congress.

He said all leaders have taken the right decision at the right time. “Their arrival will strengthen the Congress and the struggle for change of power will gain more strength than before,” he said.

Bhan said the Lok Sabha results were just a trailer and the real movie will be shown by the Congress in the Assembly elections. Deepender Hooda also congratulated and welcomed all leaders who joined the party today.

