Shot in arm for Haryana Congress, 30 leaders join party

Chandigarh, June 27
The Congress got another shot in the arm as 30 senior leaders joined the party today.
Adarsh Pal Singh, state organisation secretary, AAP, and brother of former Haryana DGP KP Singh who got over 48,000 votes as a BSP candidate from Jagadhri in the 2019 Assembly elections, and Ajay Gautam, who was Panchkula candidate of the JJP in 2019, along with many office-bearers of the BJP, JJP, INLD, former sarpanches and former councillors joined the Congress today.
Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan and MP Deepender Singh Hooda welcomed them to the party. Hooda assured them of all respect in the Congress.
He said all leaders have taken the right decision at the right time. “Their arrival will strengthen the Congress and the struggle for change of power will gain more strength than before,” he said.
Bhan said the Lok Sabha results were just a trailer and the real movie will be shown by the Congress in the Assembly elections. Deepender Hooda also congratulated and welcomed all leaders who joined the party today.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm
The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...
13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka
17 people were travelling in the van
Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts
Sohna tehsil received 82 mm rain followed by Gurugram 30 mm,...
‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on President Droupadi Murmu 's Address to Parliament
Castigates Centre over repeated mention of Emergency | Says ...