Show-cause notice to SP in contempt case

Chandigarh, November 5

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday asked Jhajjar Superintendent of Police to show cause why proceedings under the Contempt of Court Act should be not initiated against him for non-compliance of an earlier order.

Passing the order in an open court, Justice Sandeep Moudgil of the High Court observed that the non-compliance on the officer’s part appeared to be an intentional and deliberate act. The state counsel in the case had not been provided with a reply’s copy submitted directly to the court, making it hard for him to assist the Bench. The state counsel, on an earlier occasion, had sought time to address the Bench as he was not having a copy of the reply dated September 15 filed in the form of an affidavit by DSP Naresh Kumar on behalf of the state and other respondents.

Taking up the matter on the previous date of hearing, Justice Moudgil had observed that the situation was the same, with the state counsel expressing helplessness in the matter. Despite giving due information to the official concerned, the reply’s copy filed in the court had still not supplied to the Advocate-General’s office.

Justice Moudgil had then directed the officer to explain how the reply was filed in the court and why proper assistance had not been provided to the law officer concerned. He was, for the purpose, directed to remain present before the Bench. As the case came up for resumed hearing, Justice Moudgil observed a perusal of the previous order showed that a specific direction had been issued to the Superintendent of Police concerned to remain present in the court to offer an explanation. The order had not been complied with so far.

“The Superintendent of Police, Jhajjar, is called upon to show cause as to why the proceedings under the Contempt of Court Act should not be initiated against him for non-compliance of the order dated September 30, passed by this court, which seems to be an intentional and deliberate act to derail the furtherance of justice and create hindrance in the judicial process,” Justice Moudgil asserted. — TNS