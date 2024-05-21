Show inked finger, get discounts at restaurants in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 20

Several eateries in Kurukshetra will offer 10 to 15 per cent discount to people who show their inked fingers after casting their vote.

As per information, several restaurants and hotels have come forward to offer discounts to voters on May 25 and 26. As part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activity, the district administration had held meetings with associations of hotels and restaurants and asked them to offer discounts to motivate people to vote.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 74.55 per cent voter turnout was registered in Kurukshetra district. The Ladwa Assembly constituency had registered the maximum voter turnout with 78.63 per cent voting, followed by Shahabad with 78.60 per cent, Pehowa 72.60 per cent and Thanesar 68.98 per cent. The administration has set a target to achieve more than 80 per cent voter turnout in this election.

Additional Deputy Commissioner and nodal officer for SVEEP activities Vaishali Sharma said, “We have been organising various activities to increase the voting percentage in Kurukshetra. As part of the activities meetings were held with the hotel associations and they were appealed to offer discount. Following the appeal, various eateries have come forward with 10-15 per cent discount offers. The offer will be valid not only on May 25, but also on May 26.”

Offer for 2 days

