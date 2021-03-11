Show of strength by Arvind Kejriwal, Manohar Lal Khattar & Bhupinder Hooda in Haryana on May 29

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

It will a day of rallies on May 29 in Haryana with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, flexing their political muscles ahead of the upcoming June 19 municipal elections in the state.

Rally to be game changer The May 29 Kurukshetra rally will prove to be a game changer in the Haryana politics. It will be the beginning of the AAP’s surge in Haryana after its stupendous success in neighbouring Punjab. — Sushil Gupta, State AAP incharge Ror leader joins AAP Karnal: Maratha Virender Verma, a prominent face of the Ror community, on Thursday joined AAP in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta at his residence. Verma had joined the BJP in 2019 after quitting the Congress. “I have joined the AAP today after being influenced by the working of party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP will form the government in 2024 in Haryana also,” he said. Verma exhorted his supporters to reach Kurukshetra to attend Kejriwal’s rally on May 29. Verma had so far contested six elections — four of the Assembly and two of the Lok Sabha – unsuccessfully.

While Kejriwal will sound the election bugle for the June 19, 2022, municipal and 2024 Haryana Assembly elections from Kurukshetra, Khattar will address a rally in Sirsa. Hooda will organise his outreach programme “Vipaksh aap ke samaksh” at Fatehabad.

Sushil Gupta, AAP’s Haryana in charge, said the Kurukshetra rally would prove to be a game changer in the Haryana politics ahead of the municipal polls in the state. “People want to replicate Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi model, especially good schools and hospitals, besides corruption-free administration, in Haryana.

Khattar, on his part, would highlight central and state governments’ initiatives for the common man since 2014. Besides, the rally would gear up the party cadre for the forthcoming municipal polls across the state.

Hooda has been flagging various “acts of omission and commission” of the BJP-JJP government through his outreach programmes. With Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan being elevated as the HPCC chief recently, the Hooda faction is leaving no stone unturned to make Fatehabad programme a show of strength on a day when Kejriwal and Khattar are organising rallies in other parts of the state.

