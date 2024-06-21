Showers bring respite from heat in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 20

Rainfall that lashed the region late Wednesday night and continued till Thursday morning at regular intervals brought much-needed relief and cheer to the residents of the district, especially farmers.

Sirsa gets 37 mm of rain Sirsa: The city received 37 mm of rainfall on Wednesday night. The rain that lashed the region brought relief from the scorching heat.

Before showers, the region was witnessing temperature between 45 and 50°C. However, the showers led to waterlogging in markets.

Besides, power outages were reported throughout the city due to strong winds. Several trees were also uprooted.

According to the data of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the district recorded 23 mm of rainfall. The minimum temperature was recorded at 22°C, a drop of 4°C.

For many farmers, the rain was a blessing as the region had been suffering from a prolonged heatwave that dried up fields and made irrigation a difficult task. As per the farmers, it was the first downpour during the paddy transplantation season and now, it will become a bit easy to transplant paddy.

Expressing happiness, Jatinder Kumar, a farmer, said, “The rain is a blessing for us. We were worried about paddy transplantation this year due to the extreme heat. Now, we can proceed with without any fear.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Ramesh Lal said, “Rainfall at this time was much-needed. It reduced temperature which is beneficial for us. It will help in the irrigation process.”

Local residents also welcomed the change in the weather as the rain provided a break from the intense heat.

“Showers have brought much-needed respite from the scorching heat, due to which even ACs were not working. We are hopeful for better weather conditions in the coming days,” said Raja Arora, a local resident.

The rainfall, which was largely beneficial, accompanying a thunderstorm uprooted some trees and electric poles. However, the authorities restored normalcy with the help of manpower and equipment.

