Showers, thunderstorm bring respite from sweltering heat in Haryana

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, June 1
Though light showers and thunderstorm brought some respite from the scorching heat in some parts, the heatwave continued to sweep the region as the maximum temperature continues to hover above normal by 3.4°C in the state today.
According to the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD), there are reports of showers in Hisar, Sirsa, Mahendragarh districts today. Mahendragarh recorded 7 mm rainfall, besides 6.5 mm in Sirsa and 3.8 mm in Hisar district.
Weather forecast
The IMD has issued a yellow alert across the state for the next three days, predicting heatwave conditions/warm nights at a few places, besides thundershower and lightning accompanied with gusty winds at a speed of 30-40 kmph at some places.
Rainfall recorded
M’garh 7 mm Sirsa 6.5 mm Hisar 3.8 mm
The IMD report stated that due to the showers caused by the western disturbances at some places, there is a dip of 2.3 °C in the average maximum temperature as compared to Friday even though it is still 3.4 °C above the normal.
The highest maximum temperature was recorded in Sirsa district at 48.2 °C today. There was a rise of 1.8°C in the average minimum temperature registered last night, which is above normal by 3.1°C in the state. Hisar recorded 45°C while Rohtak reported 45.2 °C. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded in Panchkula at 24.7 °C. The IMD said heatwave prevailed Sirsa, Hisar and Rohtak.
However, local residents got some relief in the afternoon as showers and strong winds swept the town. There were light rains in parts of Bhiwani and Jind districts.
