Shut for a week by teachers, Panipat school resumes today

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, September 11

SD Vidya Mandir School, Panipat, will resume from Monday after being shut for a week. The management had decided to shut the school following a dispute between the school management and teachers after a teacher was reportedly booked for misbehaving with a Class XI student.

The Chandnibagh police had registered a case against Satbir Singh under the sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act on September 2.

He has been suspended by the management till the inquiry is complete.

Following the complaint, scores of teachers came in support of Satbir and suspended their work on Saturday, owing to which, the school administration had to send students back home. The school has been shut since then.

The school management said some teachers were politicising the issue that led to the loss of studies.

Teachers, led by ward number 14 councillor Shakuntla Garg, went to the school on Monday and Tuesday to stage a dharna in the school park. They demanded that the FIR against Satbir should be cancelled.

School principal Dr Anu Gupta said the mother of the girl had submitted a written complaint against the accused for misbehaving with her daughter on September 2.

A meeting of the core committee of SD Education Society with the district administration was held on Friday, during which it was decided that the school would resume on Monday. The administration assured the management that it would provide teachers to the school if needed.

Naresh Goyal, secretary of the committee, said Satbir would not be allowed on the school premises till he received a clean chit from the court, adding that disciplinary action would be initiated against the teachers who went on strike.

