Shut liquor vends in residential areas

LIQUOR vends in the vicinity (less than 500m) of residential areas in the city have emerged as a cause of nuisance, especially for women and children. Residents here have been opposing the location of these vends but the majority of them do not have the courage to stage a protest. Due to their lukewarm response, no action is being taken by the local authorities.

Rakesh Kashyap, Faridabad

Poor sanitary conditions prevail in residential areas

ROADSIDES in the Model Town area have been turned into dumpyards, causing inconvenience to residents here. Garbage is not being regularly picked or collected from a few such sites. The MC authorities must ensure that hygiene and sanitary conditions of the city do not go for a toss. Anil Kumar Jalandhra, Hisar

Stray cattle continue to pose threat

ON the occasion of Shivratri, residents here witnessed a large number of stray cattle in front of the temple in Sector 9. The issue of stray cattle posing a threat to passerby is not new, but they have now turned aggressive. During the night, the stray cattle sojourn in the open, mostly in front of the market. The authorities concerned must take necessary measures to solve the problem. GIAN P KANSAL, Ambala City

what our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]