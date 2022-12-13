SI arrested for bribe in Gurugram

Gurugram, December 12
The State Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested a sub-inspector posted in Sector 3 police station while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 in a case of buffalo theft today. An FIR has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB.
The accused was arrested from a wedding function. He had demanded Rs 10,000 bribe, out of which Rs 6,000 had already been taken by him earlier. The sub-inspector has been identified as Mahender Pal. According to the complaint filed by Shambhu Yadav, a resident of Sector 3, he had sold a cow to a man named Deshraj for Rs 40,000. He gave him Rs 30,000 but the remaining amount was pending. In the meantime, Deshraj filed a complaint against Shambhu’s grandson alleging that he had stolen a buffalo, added Yadav in his complaint.
After receiving the complaint, a special team was formed to carry out a raid, which was led by Inspector Sheoran Lal along with duty magistrate Vinay Attri, XEN at HVPNL. During the raid, the accused swallowed the bribe money but the VB team made him vomit and recovered the money.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...