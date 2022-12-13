SI arrested for bribe in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 12

The State Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested a sub-inspector posted in Sector 3 police station while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 in a case of buffalo theft today. An FIR has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB.

The accused was arrested from a wedding function. He had demanded Rs 10,000 bribe, out of which Rs 6,000 had already been taken by him earlier. The sub-inspector has been identified as Mahender Pal. According to the complaint filed by Shambhu Yadav, a resident of Sector 3, he had sold a cow to a man named Deshraj for Rs 40,000. He gave him Rs 30,000 but the remaining amount was pending. In the meantime, Deshraj filed a complaint against Shambhu’s grandson alleging that he had stolen a buffalo, added Yadav in his complaint.

After receiving the complaint, a special team was formed to carry out a raid, which was led by Inspector Sheoran Lal along with duty magistrate Vinay Attri, XEN at HVPNL. During the raid, the accused swallowed the bribe money but the VB team made him vomit and recovered the money.

