Siblings beaten up in Palwal over voting for preferred party

Tribune News Service

Palwal, June 2

The police have registered a case in connection with an assault over voting in the recently concluded elections in the district on Saturday. As many as 30 persons have been booked in the case, but no one has been arrested so far.

According to the complaint, a group of persons hailing from Kot village assaulted siblings Mustafa and Taufiq on May 25, while they were returning after casting their vote at a booth near the village.

The accused — Taleem, Parvej, Deenu, Jafar, Sauqat, Jamshed, Irfan, Ali Mohammed, Imtiaz, Muklish, Mustafa, Wasim, Nazim, Aizaz, Khurshid, Wasit, Islam, Raeesh, Sohil, Mazid, Arbaaz, Mohammed Ali and eight others — allegedly attacked the victims with sticks for supporting the BJP candidate.

Besides, they allegedly took away Rs 20,000 kept in the dashboard of the victims’ car. The victims lodged a complaint with the police on May 28.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Palwal