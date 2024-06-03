Siblings beaten up in Palwal over voting for preferred party

Palwal, June 2
The police have registered a case in connection with an assault over voting in the recently concluded elections in the district on Saturday. As many as 30 persons have been booked in the case, but no one has been arrested so far.
According to the complaint, a group of persons hailing from Kot village assaulted siblings Mustafa and Taufiq on May 25, while they were returning after casting their vote at a booth near the village.
The accused — Taleem, Parvej, Deenu, Jafar, Sauqat, Jamshed, Irfan, Ali Mohammed, Imtiaz, Muklish, Mustafa, Wasim, Nazim, Aizaz, Khurshid, Wasit, Islam, Raeesh, Sohil, Mazid, Arbaaz, Mohammed Ali and eight others — allegedly attacked the victims with sticks for supporting the BJP candidate.
Besides, they allegedly took away Rs 20,000 kept in the dashboard of the victims’ car. The victims lodged a complaint with the police on May 28.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Sacrifice for nation’: Arvind Kejriwal back in Tihar after 21 days
In judicial custody till June 5 | Says framed for taking on ...
Rahul Gandhi junks exit polls as ‘Modi fantasy’, predicts 295 for Opposition
Deliberate bid to justify rigging: Other INDIA bloc parties
Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu
Meeting on June 5 to decide future course after outcome of e...