Siblings die of ‘snakebite’

Ambala, August 2

Two children of a family in Indbari village, Kurukshetra, reportedly died after being bitten by a snake on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Tamanna (11) and her brother Abhishek, who had turned eight just last week.

According to the family, the condition of the two minors had started to deteriorate late at night. At around 2 am, the siblings were rushed to LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra, where they were declared brought dead. Initially, food poisoning was suspected to have led to their deaths; but later, a serpent was found in their house.

Jyotisar police post in-charge Ram Chander said, “The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem. Initially, it looked like a case of food poisoning, but a snake was later found in their house.”

Kurukshetra University police station SHO Devender Kumar said, “A black cobra was rescued from their house today, and snake bite is suspected to be the cause of the deaths.” Dismissing the possibility of food poisoning in the two minors, he noted, “Other members of the family had consumed the same meal, and they are doing just fine.”

Kurukshetra Civil Surgeon Dr Sukhbir Singh said the viscera samples are being tested to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths.

